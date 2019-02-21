|
Kenneth D. Marino, 91, of Milford passed away Tues. Feb. 19, 2019 in St. Patricks Manor in Framingham. He was the husband of the late Marjorie A. (Flood) Marino who died in 2003. Mr. Marino was an Electronic Technician and had been employed by Raytheon in Framingham and J.J. Appliance in Westboro for many years. During his retirement he owned and operated Suds City Laundromat located on Pine St. in Milford. Ken was born Jan. 23, 1928 in Milford the son of the late Massimo and Livia Maria (Marino) Marino and had been a lifelong resident of Milford and attended Milford High School. Mr. Marino was a US Army Veteran who served during WW II as medical technician. Ken coached the Milford Youth Hockey teams from Pee Wee to Midget players in addition to coaching a Little League team sponsored by A.J. Knott Co. He enjoyed woodworking and making crafts. Mr. Marino is survived by three son, Kenneth E. And his wife Peggy Marino of Ridgewood, NJ. Jon D. and his wife Kathy Marino of Doylestown, PA and Daniel E. Marino and his wife Sarah Mellin of Carver, MA, 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his sister, Tillie Hall of Milford and many nieces & nephews. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Helen Schwenker of Milford. He was predeceased by his daughter, Susan Marino and several brothers and sisters. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 from 12- 1 PM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford followed by a memorial service with Full Military Honors at 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in North Purchase Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, the . of MA., 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701 or to the charity of ones choice. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019