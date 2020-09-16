Kenneth D. Wills, Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Friend, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. A resident of Pelham and Moultonborough NH, he was the loving spouse of Marlys (Hagen) Richman, who survives him. Born in Boston, MA on March 16, 1936 to the late Wallace and Helen (McDonald) Wills, Ken spent his childhood years in Boston. He moved to Medway in 1950 and graduated from Medway High in 1953. Early in his career he worked for Fitts Insurance in Framingham and was especially grateful to Arthur Fitts and the Fitts family for their encouragement, mentoring and support. Later, Ken attended Northeastern University and graduated from Bentley University where he found his true calling as a CPA and enjoyed numerous long-term client relationships. He later worked for CPA firms Spark Mann; Deloitte Haskins and Sells; Sullivan Bille Co.; Wills and Wade CPAs. He also enjoyed a private practice in semi-retirement until recently. A lifelong Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots fan, he enjoyed boating on Lake Winnipesaukee and spending time with his family, especially for holiday celebrations. Ken is survived by his son Randy & wife Mary of North Falmouth MA; daughter Deborah Spirio Turi and her husband Andrew of Boston; five grandchildren Justin Fuery, Jason Wills , Sarah Cadogan, Erica Rimmer and Samantha Wills; four great grandchildren Emerson and Blake Rimmer and Ivy and Wyatt Cadogan; his sister Nancy Sawyer and her husband Gary Dumas of Bristol NH; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former wife Mary (Alberto) Kolz. Ken leaves many special friends. He most enjoyed his time spent with Ron and Lin OBara and his several lunch buddies at the Fireside Restaurant and Pub in Methuen At his request, burial will be private. E-condolences at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com
. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to: Loon Preservation Committee 183 Lees Mill Road Moultonborough NH 03254 or Greater Boston Food Bank 70 South Bay Ave Boston MA 02118. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME | PELHAM | NH (603) 635-3333.