Kenneth J. Curley, 46 passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born in Milford, MA son of Kenneth F. Curley and Dian C. (Haire) Curley both of FL. The family resided in Mendon until they made the move to Florida on Thanksgiving Day in 1984, when Kenny was 10 years old. He never lost his love for Massachusetts. He attended LPS, LMS, and graduated from Lecanto High School, Class of 1993. He always liked the "big rigs." Kenneth made his living as a truck driver and recently got to travel all over the states and admire the beauty of Gods creation. He had a love for racing, raced go carts, legend cars, and also loved the game of baseball. Kenny was a LOVING father to Kenny and Kirsten, grandfather to 2 grandsons, son to Ken and Dian, and brother to Cindy. He was a loyal friend to so many. He loved his friends as family and will be missed and never forgotten. Burial will be private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home,1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements. sdipardomcfh.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020