Kenneth Nelson
Kenneth (Tippy) Nelson 87, formerly of Upton, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Camillus Nursing Home in Whitinsville. He was predeceased by his parents Ivan and Corea Nelson, brother Gerald, sisters Carol Rinick and Ina Bierly. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Grafton High School in 1952, he served in the US Navy. He was a long-time employee for the Keebler Company. Also, a member of the American Legion Post #414 in Sutton. There will be no calling hours or service. The Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to be assisting Kenneths family with arrangements. www.uptonfunerals.com

Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc.
45 Main St
Upton, MA 01568
(508) 529-6992
