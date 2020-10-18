Kenneth Nelson

Kenneth (Tippy) Nelson 87, formerly of Upton, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Camillus Nursing Home in Whitinsville. He was predeceased by his parents Ivan and Corea Nelson, brother Gerald, sisters Carol Rinick and Ina Bierly. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Grafton High School in 1952, he served in the US Navy. He was a long-time employee for the Keebler Company. Also, a member of the American Legion Post #414 in Sutton. There will be no calling hours or service. The Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to be assisting Kenneths family with arrangements. www.uptonfunerals.com