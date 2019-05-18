|
Kenneth S. Mitch Mitchell, 71, of Franklin, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Cindy M. (Lee) Mitchell since 2010. Born in Brockton on October 26, 1947, he was the son of the late Stanley E. and Maude E. (Morrison) Mitchell. Mitch was a resident of Franklin for many years and had also resided in Millis. He grew up in Natick and graduated from Natick High School in 1966 where he was a talented baseball player. Mitch proudly served in the Army for three years during the Vietnam War and worked as a Natick Firefighter from 1972 - 1989. He was a member of the American Legion in Millis and coached baseball and football in Natick for many years. Besides his wife, Mitch is survived by two sons Robert A. Mitchell of Holliston and Kenneth S. Mitchell and his wife Amanda of Hopedale, four grandchildren, Kenneth and Frank Errigo and Elizabeth and Eleanor Mitchell, one brother Roy Mitchell and his wife Judy of Natick and two nieces, Courtney and Allison and one sister Dorothy Williams of Virginia, and many close friends. He was the father of the late Kimberly A. Errigo. He is also survived by three step-sons, Michael D. Lee and his wife Barbara of Hull, Jeremy D. Lee of Millis, and Ryan C. Lee and his wife Nicole of Millis, and four step - grandchildren, Seanna, Maurah, Cameron and Fiona Lee. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Burial Ceremony at Massachusetts Nat- ional Cemetery in Bourne on Thursday, May 23 at 10:15 a.m. A Celebration of His Life will follow at The Alumni Restaurant in Franklin at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mitchs memory to Voluntary Service (Fisher House) GPF 5009, VA Boston Healthcare Center, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132 or American Legion Post 208, 136 Curve St., Millis, MA 02054. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main Street in Franklin (www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Milford Daily News on May 18, 2019