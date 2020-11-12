Kenneth W. Train, 55, of Blackstone, MA passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 9, 2020. Born in Manchester, NH on June 3, 1965, he is the son of Kurt W. Train and the late Kathleen M. (Kenyon) Train. He is the brother of Kristine D. Costello and her husband, John of Bellingham, MA and Kevin M. Train and his wife, Ariane of Franklin, TN. He leaves his nieces and nephews, Mackenzie, Ryan, Kyle, Tyler, Carrington, Zachary and Tanner, and great nephew Wyatt and great niece Delaney. A resident of Blackstone, MA formerly of Franklin, TN and Plaistow, NH, Kenneth was a graduate of Timberlane Regional High School, Plaistow, NH class of 1983. Kenneth was currently employed at Eagle Stainless Tube Corporation in the shipping department. Previously he had a long career and experience in the trucking, moving and transportation field, in addition to warehouse management. He loved music especially hard rock and heavy metal and attending concerts. He played several varsity sports at Timberlane Regional High School and in an adult softball league. He enjoyed being with friends, outdoor activities, working in the yard, barbecues, listening to music, fishing and golf, and was passionate about his Patriots and Bruins. Kenneth will be greatly missed. Visiting hours are on Friday, November 13th from 6PM to 8PM at Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Social distancing, face masks are required for all portions of services. Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, November 14th at 11:30AM at St. Charles Cemetery, Farm St., Blackstone, MA. To sign guest book visit www.ca
rtiersfuneralhome. com.