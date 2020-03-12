|
Kenny D'Allessandro 37, formerly of Milford died unexpectedly on February 1, 2020. He was the beloved son of Donna DAllessandro (Clayton) of Fitchburg and Kenny DAllessandro of Milford. He was loved by so many and loved his family. He will be forever missed. He is survived by his three sisters, Kelly Barroso and her husband Domingos of Milford; Michaela Knight and fianc Brandon Lamberson of Douglas; Mackenzie Knight of Milford. Two nieces, Olivia and Amelia Barroso and nephew Ryder Lamberson. Love you forever and always, my Finns.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020