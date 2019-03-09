|
|
Kevin Houlihan, 50, of Bellingham, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Suzanne M. (Degon) Houlihan since 2003. Born in Brighton on January 7, 1969, he was the son of Mary E. McQueeney and the late Thomas L. Houlihan, Jr. A resident of Bellingham since 2004, Kevin formerly resided in Franklin and graduated from Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in 1987. Kevin was retired from the Army National Guard where he worked as a truck mechanic and served for 30 years. He attained the rank of staff sergeant and served in two tours during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Kevin also worked part-time as an EMT. Kevin was a member of the Franklin Elks Lodge 2136 and the Bellingham VFW Post 7272 where he was a Past Commander and also served as a State Junior Vice Commander. Kevin earned his Eagle Scout rank in 1987, and was an active member of the Mayflower Council, Boy Scouts of America Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by three brothers, Thomas L. Houlihan, III, and his wife Jewel, of Lake Orion, MI, John Houlihan and his wife Janice of Franklin and Michael Houlihan of Milford, CT, one sister Kathleen Hall and her husband Bruce of Hudson, NH, many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Tuesday, March 12 at the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main St. (www.ginley funeralhomes.com) at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 1:15 p.m. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Kevins memory to the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation - Oliva Patient Comfort Fund, 14 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019