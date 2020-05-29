Kimberly Ann Albano 'Sippy' sadly passed away at 12:34 A.M on May 22nd 2020. She was born in Framingham, MA on June 13, 1968 and raised in Franklin,MA. She was beautiful inside and out. All will be welcome to attend a gathering at St. Marys Cemetery Columbarium Wall in Franklin, MA to be followed by a celebration of her life in the near future. The date will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com)
Published in Milford Daily News on May 29, 2020.