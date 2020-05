Kimberly Ann Albano 'Sippy' sadly passed away at 12:34 A.M on May 22nd 2020. She was born in Framingham, MA on June 13, 1968 and raised in Franklin,MA. She was beautiful inside and out. All will be welcome to attend a gathering at St. Marys Cemetery Columbarium Wall in Franklin, MA to be followed by a celebration of her life in the near future. The date will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com