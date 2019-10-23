Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Mashpee
74 Algonquin Avenue
Mashpee, MA 02649
(508) 477-4025
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ the King Parish
3 Job's Fishing Rd.
Mashpee, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ The King Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly A. Briggs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly A. Briggs Obituary
MASHPEE- Kimberly Ann Briggs, 52, of Mashpee, formerly of Hopedale, passed away peacefully at Boston Medical Center after a courageous battle with lung cancer on October 14, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Peter and Patricia (Paradiso)Briggs.
Kimberly graduated from Hopedale High School. She also attended Cape Cod Community College. She worked as a manager in the family's business of Cape Maid Farm in Hyannis for many years. She was also a horticulture specialist with Briggs Landscaping. Kimberly loved flowers and enjoyed spending time gardening. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt and will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
In addition to her parents Peter and Patricia, Kimberly is survived by two sisters Jennifer Briggs of Florida, Michelle Hardaway of Harwich, her brother Peter Briggs of Marstons Mills, four nephews Gary, Angelo, Nicholas Hardaway and Tyler Briggs. A visitation will be held at Christ the King Parish 3 Job's Fishing Rd. Mashpee, on Monday October 28, 2019 from 9:15am to 10:00am.
A funeral Mass will follow in Christ The King Parish at 10:00am. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ the King Food Pantry Matthew 25 P.O. Box 1800 Mashpee, MA 02649.
For online guestbook and directions please visit
www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Mashpee
Download Now