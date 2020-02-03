|
Kris P. Brenna, 45, of Milford joined his father Tony in Heaven on Sat. Feb. 1, 2020. He passed away in the Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. Kris was born in 1974, the son of Virginia J. (Sweet) Brenna of Milford and the late Anthony J. Tony Brenna and was a graduate of Hopedale High School, New England Tech, and NE Tractor Trailer School. He had worked the last several years as a truck driver. He was a very social person, sharing and fiercely devoted to his family and friends. He possessed a unique blend of sarcasm, quick wit, and kindness that would make him a fast friend. A man with a heart of gold, he enjoyed following sports, especially the Patriots and Red Sox. He also loved to camp, ride dirt bikes, and tinker with Mustangs. In addition to his mother Virginia, he is survived by his brother Anthony Brenna, Jr. and his wife Diane of York, ME; three sisters Susan E. Reed and her partner Paul Munro of Bellingham; Melissa J. Brenna and her fianc Rich Baer of Milford, and Holly R. and her husband Greg Orff of Franklin; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and his faithful dog Rachel. Visiting hours will be held Saturday February 8, 2020 from 10 - 11 AM in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford followed by a memorial service at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Hopedale Village Cemetery, Hopedale. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Baypath Humane Society, 500 Legacy Farms N., Hopkinton, MA 01748. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 3, 2020