Kristin (Forest) Cullinane, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday March 9, 2019. Born and raised in Natick MA, Kristin graduated with the class of 1985 from Natick High School. She is survived by her partner Scott Lumb of Hudson NH, her mother Phyllis Murray of Milford MA, and her sisters, Elisabeth Forest of Geneva Switzerland and Susanne Beatty of Milford MA. She is the widow of Stephen Cullinane of Marlborough MA. A gathering in Kristins memory will take place at the Crystal Room, 49 Cedar Street, Milford MA, on Saturday March 16 from 1-4PM. Donations in her memory can be made to the MSPCA https://www.mspca.org/donate-now/.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019