|
|
Kurt A. Milliken 55, of Bellingham, MA passed away at home on Friday, April 10, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 30 years of Renee D. (Rocheleau) Milliken. Born in Englewood, NJ on November 19, 1964 the son of Marleen (Albrecht) Milliken of Milford, MA and the late John Milliken. He is the loving father of Timothy K.A. Milliken and Samantha R. Milliken of Milford, MA. He leaves his brothers John Milliken and his wife, Eunice of Milford, MA and Chris Milliken and his wife, Kim of Millville, Mass. The Arrangements will be private due to the COVID-19 Virus. Services will be held at a future date and will be announced. Please visit funeral home website for updates. Arrangements are under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book and updates visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 24, 2020