Laura Ann Angliss, 79, of Holliston passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Born in Detroit, MI, and raised in Redford Township, she was the only child of the late Earl and Grace Taylor and the wife of the late, Bernard Bernie Angliss. Bernie and Laura lived on High Street in Holliston for over 50 years, raising their 4 children. During that time, they attended Second Baptist Church in Newton, where she taught Pioneer Girls and sang in the Choir, First Baptist Church in Holliston, again faithfully singing in the Choir and Emmanuel Baptist in Norfolk Laura had a quiet, sweet spirit and the gift of Hospitality. Their home was always bustling with friends and family and she enjoyed doing for others. She was giving and loving. In fact, she gave the best and longest hugs. Though she'll be dearly missed, we celebrate that she is now reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Bernie, and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She is survived by her 4 children, Dan Angliss and his wife, Beth of Texas, Janice Vaughn and her husband, Mark of Framingham, Ken Angliss and his wife, Laura of Franklin and Doug Angliss and his wife, Carol of Texas. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, Lynn, Stephen, Brittany, April, Zachary, Cameron and Nolan; as well as 7 great-grandchildren. Private service was held on Friday, October 9th at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington Street. www.chesmorefuneralhome.com.

Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
