Laurence Maher, 97, of Hopedale, MA passed away at home. He was the beloved husband of Jeanette P. (Twitchell) Maher for 67 years. He was born in Hopedale, at the family home, to the late Florence E. (MacKenzie) and the late Laurence S. Maher. He graduated from St. Marys High School, Milford, MA and he attended College of the Holy Cross. He served his country during WWII as a member of the US Army Air Corps. Additionally, he received his certificate in Metallurgy from WPI. Larry worked at Draper Corporation for many years and he was a president of the Hopedale Country Club. Along with his beloved wife, Larry leaves behind his beloved children Patricia (Daniel) Moriarty of Deerfield, MA, Sheila (Paul) Dworkin of West Hartford, CT, Kathleen (Bernard McDaid) Maher of E. Falmouth, MA, Moira (Ronald) Larson of Northbridge, MA, Julie (Ronald) Stanas of Hopedale, MA and Ann (P. Michael) Fahey of Hopedale, MA. He leaves his grandchildren: Bridget, Brendan, Molly, Eamon, Trevor, Erin, Lily, Dillon and McKenzie, and his great-grandchildren, Thomas and Hannah. In addition, he leaves three cherished nephews William Bagley, Thomas Bagley and James Bagley. He was predeceased by his beloved son, L. Timothy Maher and his granddaughter, Frances Fahey. Additionally, he was predeceased by his sisters Anna Bagley and Marie Maher. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam. Services will be private due to COVID-19. A Christian Mass will be said at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com. for condolence book. Donations may be made to The Jimmy Fund (jimmyfund.org) or Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) in his name.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 6, 2020.