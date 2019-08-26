|
Laurie J. (Blackburn) Wood, 52, of Milford, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester. She was the wife of Timothy A. Wood for 11 years. She was born in Milford daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth Betty (Schaver) Blackburn and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1985. She was a graduate of the Southeastern Massachusetts University where she received a degree in nursing. Laurie was employed for many years at the Milford Regional Medical Center where she was employed as a registered nurse. In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter Jessica Coletti of Uxbridge. A calling hour will be held at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford MA on Wednesday August 28, 2019 from 9 to 10 A.M. followed by a funeral home service. The burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery on Cedar St. Milford MA. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 26, 2019