Lawrence Larry H. Seifert, 78, of Bellingham, died May 18, 2019 in Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Marilyn (Shapiro) Seifert. Born in Boston, MA. He was the son of the late Edward and Ruth (Lubofsky) Seifert. An Air Force Veteran, Mr. Seifert worked as a computer programmer at BLH Electronics as well as working security for Avery Dennison in Framingham, for several years. In his younger days, Larry enjoyed playing in an over- thirty softball league and bowling with his wife and friends in a Friday Night Couples Bowling League. More recently, he enjoyed spending time researching his family tree, enjoying the company of his friends at Depot Court and playing bingo. He is survived by his two daughters, Anita Georgon of Douglas, MA and Elicia Lisa Fernald of Blackstone, MA; a sister, Anita Seifert of Arizona; three grandchildren, Ashley Triay, Abby Bricker and Joe Georgon; two great grandchildren, Ethan and Amelia Triay; an aunt and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the brother of the late Madeline Leckey, and grandfather of the late Jeremy Georgon. A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 10:00AM in Union Cemetery, 84 Mechanic St., Bellingham. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. www.holtfuneralhome.com.
