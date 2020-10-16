Lawrence J. Landry, age 95, of Medway passed away on October 13, 2020 following a brief illness at Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Ruth V. (Morse) Landry. Born in Medway, MA he was the son of the late Joseph Landry and Catherine E (McGinnis) Landry. Mr. Landry was a lifelong Medway resident. Prior to his retirement Larry worked as a draftsman for Raytheon. Mr. Landry served in the Army during World War II in Panama , attaining the rank of Corporal. Lawrence was an avid reader and Boston sports fan. He was a member of the Medway VFW Post #1526 where he was a very active member, serving as a Past Commander and Quartermaster. Lawrence marched in the Medway Memorial Day Parade for over 60 years and a Grand Marshall in 2015, Larry Landry Day. In addition to his wife he is survived by Sons, Peter L Landry, Medway, MA, Michael J. Landry and wife Elizabeth (Lisa), Blackstone MA, Steven J Landry and husband Michael Mashtare of State College, PA and James E Landry and husband John McDonnell of Truro, MA. Daughters, Susan C. Hanlon, Taunton, MA, Nancy E Wood and husband Guile, Mendon, MA, and Jean M Ostergren and husband Bryan, of RI. He was the father of the late David Landry and Carol-Ann Landry. He is also survived by his sister Joan (Landry) Boyd of Med way, MA and the late M. Dustin Landry. He is, in addition, survived by his grandchildren Nikki St. Jean, Melissa Walls, Robert St. Jean, Rebecca Huston, Meaghan Wood, Christopher Landry, Caitlin Deryck, Sarah Landry, Jason Landry, Ryan Landry, Emily Hanlon, Lee Landry Mashtare and the late Kelly Hanlon, His Great-grandchildren Cloey Murphy, Dillan Murphy, Aidan Walls, Lorelai Walls, Flynn Deryck, Everly Landry, Max Landry, and Adriana St. Jean. His funeral service will be private with burial in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Medway. Calling hours will be on Friday, October 16 in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
, 3 Barber Street Medway from 4-8 p.m. Please follow all requires Covid-19 guidelines including face coverings and social distancing. A reception for all will be held on Saturday October 17 in the VFW Hall on Holliston Street at 11:30 a.m. All are invited.