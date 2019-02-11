|
Leanna "Lee" M. (White) Babineau, 59, of Northbridge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family and friends following a courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late Gary M. Babineau, who passed away in 2016. Born in Franklin on April 14, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Anna and Paul "Eddie" Riley and Leroy White. Lee was born and raised in Franklin and gradua- ted from Franklin High School in 1977. She had res- ided in Woonsocket, RI for many years before moving to Northbridge, where she lived for the last 14 years. Lee devoted 34 years of service to the Wrentham Developmental Center before her recent retirement as an Active Treatment Coordinator. She took great pride in advocating for their many residents whom she cared for deeply. She cherished the time she spent with her family and especially loved holiday gatherings. She enjoyed traveling, near or far, she loved taking cruises and road trips. She loved the ocean, especially during stormy weather. Lee is survived by her siblings James White and wife Nancy of Blackstone, Laura Walsh and husband Curt of Bellingham, Lisa Moore and husband Sargent of Franklin, Susan Staves and husband Ernest of Franklin, Christine Langdon and husband Paul of Cassopolis, MI and Jessie Dean and husband James of Lynnwood, WA. She is also survived by her step-children Sarah Lemon and her hus- band Jeremy of Springfield, Marie Heney and her husband Thomas of Douglas and Gary James Babineau of Green- field. Also her grandchildren Gabe, Brooke and Dillon and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 13th from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M at Ginley Funeral Home , 131 Main Street, Franklin, MA. A service will be held Thursday, February 14th at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy may be made in Lee's memory to the VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Dr, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923-4539. A private burial will be held at a later date. ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 11, 2019