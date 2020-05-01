|
|
Lee B. (Davidson) Goodnow, 81, passed away Tuesday April 28, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of Warren J. Goodnow. Mrs. Goodnow was born in 1938 in New Britain CT, the daughter of the late Henry Davidson and Ruth (Reinhard) Davidson. She was a 1956 graduate of Charlton High School and a graduate of the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Worcester in 1959. A longtime resident of Mendon before moving to Uxbridge, she worked as a nurse at Milford Regional Medical Center for 38 years, retiring in 2005. While Lee loved nursing, she dedicated her life to her husband and their three girls. She enjoyed knitting, dancing with her husband, and dining with friends and family. The love of family was the most important aspect of her life and as her family grew with three sons-in-law and grandchildren, she made sure her home accommodated everyone. The freezer was always full with cookies and there was never a bad time to stop by. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports. In addition to her her husband Warren, she is survived by her three daughters, Laurie J. Grant and also her husband John of Windham NH, Brenda L Rota and her husband John from Jefferson MD, and Sharon K. Metcalf and her husband Shawn of Mendon, MA. She is also survived by her brother Donald Davidson of Sturbridge, MA, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was predeceased by her brothers Henry Davidson and William Davidson and her sisters Nancy Hammond, Suzanne Bell, and Gail Stone. Graveside funeral services will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. If lead, you can memorialize Lee with a donation to Slatersville Congregational Church and their work in helping their community with Covid-19. The church address is P.O. Box 808, Slatersville, RI 02876.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 1, 2020