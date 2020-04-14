|
Lee G. Ambler, Esquire, 88 years old, a lifelong Bellingham resident, born February 23, 1932, in Bellingham, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at his home in Bellingham, Massachusetts on April 11, 2020. Son of the late Robert H. Ambler and Lillian (Pope) Ambler. Brother of Gail Ambler and Janette LaFrance, both of Florida, and predeceased by brother Robert H. Ambler, Jr. and half-sister, Anne Ambler. Husband of the late Dr. Mary (Webb) Ambler for 52 years. He is survived by his two sons, Thomas A. Ambler of New York City, and Scott A. Ambler, Esq. and his wife, Robin A. Ambler of Bellingham, MA, together with his three granddaughters, Madison N. Ambler, Emily T. Ambler and Paige C. Ambler, who were, by far, the greatest source of pride and joy in his life. Attorney Ambler was a graduate of Bellingham High School ('50), Northeastern University ('54) and Boston University Law School ('60). He was the high schools class president, as well as captain of the baseball and basketball teams (admittedly not difficult with a class of only 17 girls and boys). He opened his own law office in 1960, which later became Ambler & Ambler, P.C., once his son joined him in practice in 1994. He practiced law for 60 years, going to work every day right up until his passing. Lee was the Town Counsel for the Town of Bellingham for 45 years, and was a member of the federal and state bar, as well as several bar associations. He had many accomplishments over his years of practice, too many to list, but a few of his more well-known successes were being the driving force behind obtaining all of the town-owned land on Blackstone Street, initially for the purpose of building the Memorial High School (now Middle School), but now also being home to the Bellingham Library, Bellingham High School, Bellingham Senior Center, Police Department, Fire Department and DPW; Obtaining the land upon which sits the new Municipal Center; negotiating the acquisition of over 140 acres of land off North Street as open space for the Town; and negotiating one of the first payment in lieu of tax (PILOT) programs for a power plant generating millions of dollars for the Town of Bellingham. As most will recall, he also never missed attending a Town Meeting to exercise his right to voice his opinion. Attorney Ambler also served the Town of Bellingham in many other capacities over the years, including being elected to the Bellingham School Committee, member and chairman of the Bellingham Democratic Town Committee, Assistant Town Moderator and many other working committees in town. He also served in the Army, having the great luck of being stationed for two (2) years in Hawaii. Known for his out-going personality, quick wit, and humorous, and often sarcastic, retorts, Lee was usually found at the center of most social gatherings. He looked forward to his daily coffee house gatherings with his friends. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Once the present pandemic restrictions have passed, Lee wished that a gathering of his friends and family be held at Petes Bluebird, where in his own words "everyone can enjoy beers instead of tears, ryes instead of cries, steaks instead of wakes, and Chivas instead of ____ (nothing rhymes with Chivas)". All arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, Attorney Ambler requests that you offer prayers for his and your families, and thanks you for all you have done and meant to him throughout his life.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020