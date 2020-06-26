Lenore B. Wilson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lenore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lenore Beers Wilson of Ashland passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Residence at Valley Farm Assisted Living in Ashland. She was the beloved wife of Paul Robert Wilson who died in 2011. Born on July 21, 1925 in Medway, she was a daughter of the late James Benjamin Beers, Jr. and Esther Clark Beers. She lived in Medway for 93 years and had recently moved to Ashland. Lenore married Paul in the Medway Community Church on April 8, 1951 and lived on Red Gate Farm in Medway. Lenore had four children Lee M. Wilson and his wife Kitty of Fort Ann, NY, Nancy W. DeVita and her husband Gary of Medway, Barbara W. Maffeo and her husband Stephen of Medway and Mark B. Wilson of Sag Harbor, NY. Lenore is also survived by her brother in law David Wilson and his wife Donna of Lexington and her sister in law Nancy Beers of Marlboro. Her brother, Earl W. Beers predeceased her. Lenore had five grandchildren and five nieces. She also leaves her family friend George L. Montgomery. Lenore B. Wilson was a strong woman, she was a much-loved farmers wife, mother to four, an aunt and a grandma. Her creativity showed in her sewing, poetry, music, painting, and cooking. Its easy to recall snapshots of seemingly small moments which spoke volumes to her character | the diligence of hanging laundry out to dry, quietness in always keeping the birds & cats fed, determination to pull every last weed from her garden, sturdiness in stopping traffic so their dairy cows could cross Lovering Street, perseverance through tough times, and delighted enjoyment in the good. She was a Girl Scout, member of the Medway Community Church and the Sweet Adelines, well-traveled, developed her talents, kept a home, and loved her family. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Residence at Valley Farm/Reflections in Ashland for taking such good care of Lenore. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made to the Medway Senior Center, 76 Oakland Street, Medway, MA 02053. Private services and burial at Evergreen Cemetery will follow at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved