Leo F. Garrigan age 82 of Millis, MA, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimers. Leo was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Margaret (Carter) Garrigan and his brothers Robert, Paul and Tommy Garrigan. Leo was recently predeceased by his wife, Frances, the love of his life of 58 years. After high school he enlisted in the Marines in 1954 and served during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged in 1957. He was a member of the Dedham Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Post 18. Leo loved the beach, Castle Island and Ogunquit, Maine and was an avid New England sports fan. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend and was loved deeply by his family. Leo is survived by his daughter Susan Garrigan and her fiance, Michael Damiano of Millis, MA; son Kevin and his wife Karen of Franklin, MA and their children Michael, Daniel and Shelby; son Peter and his fiance, Lucy Shawcross of Norfolk, MA and Peters children, Matthew, Jessica, Kate and their mother Barbara Garrigan of Franklin, MA, as well as numerous family and lifelong friends. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 111 Exchange Street, Millis, MA 02054. A military burial will follow at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne, MA 02532. On Wednesday, May 15, 2019 the family kindly invites all to attend Leos wake at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve Street, Millis, MA 02054 from 4 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the (). On behalf of both Leo and Frances, the family would like to thank the staff at the Blaire House of Milford, MA and New England Hospice for their wonderful care, support, kindness and love.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 15, 2019