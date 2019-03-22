|
Leonard A. Ortolano, (Len), 82, of Milford MA, died peacefully at home on Wednesday (March 20, 2019). With the expert help of his Dana-Farber, Milford care team, he waged a valiant struggle with a longstanding illness and his family was able to fulfill his wish to spend his last days in the comfort of his own home. Mr. Ortolano was predeceased by his parents, Carmine and Antonina Ortolano and a son Leonard A. Ortolano, Jr. Mr. Ortolano retired from a successful sales and management career at Dun & Bradstreet, and later built a profitable payroll processing business with his partner. Mr. Ortolano was a graduate of Brooklyn College, Brooklyn, NY. As a young man, he served in the New York Army National Guard. An airplane enthusiast from an early age, Len loved building and flying radio-controlled model airplanes and was a member of the Northbridge RC Flyers. He obtained his private pilot license and enjoyed flying for many years. Mr. Ortolano leaves his wife, Alberta, of 60 years; two sons, Christopher Ortolano and his wife Amber of Miami Beach, FL, Stephen Ortolano and his partner Andrew Sirois of Lowell, MA and a daughter, Cynthia Ortolano and her wife Sabrina of Los Angeles CA; a sister Rosalie and her husband Neil Petermann of Toms River, NJ, a brother Frank Ortolano and his wife Toni, of Jacksonville, FL; Beloved in-laws Sr. Victoria DiBrizzi, Gloria DiBrizzi and Anthony and Joann DiBrizzi. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place. Friends and family are invited to attend a service celebrating the life of Leonard Ortolano which will be held Saturday, March 30 at 10:00 AM at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress St. Milford MA . Burial of his cremains will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorial funeralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 (www.dana- farber.org).
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019