Leonard A. Volpicelli, Jr, 67, of Milford, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Pamela A. (Comastra) Volpicelli for 49 years. He was born in Milford, son of the late Leonard A. Volpicelli Sr. and Margaret (Taft) Volpicelli. He lived in Hopedale most of his life before moving to Milford in 1970. He was a graduate of the Blackstone Valley Technical school class of 1970. Leonard retired in 2014 from the Affordable Interior Systems in Hudson MA, where he was employed as a warehouse manager. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Leonard A. Volpicelli, Brian A. Volpicelli, Matthew A. Volpicelli all of Milford, Malysa A. Corey and her husband Alexander Corey of Wilton CT, Jill A. Volpicelli of Shrewsbury, one brother Frederick Volpicelli of Milford, one sister Daryl McManus of Myrtle Beach, SC., seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The funeral service and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford. Please visit us www. consigliruggeriofuneral home.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019