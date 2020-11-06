Mr. Leonard J. DeGeorge, 71, of South Yarmouth MA and formerly of Milford MA, died Wednesday (October 28, 2020) at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis MA. He was the beloved husband of Jane (Kearnan) DeGeorge. Leonard was born in Watertown MA, the son of the late Albert and the late Josephine (Tobio) DeGeorge. He attended the former St. Marys Grammar School and was a graduate of the former St. Marys Central Catholic High School. He also attended Worcester State College and Framingham State College. Leonard was employed as a science teacher for the Milford public school system for over twenty-five years. He also had owned & operated his own catering business. He had served as a member of the Massachusetts Army National Guard in the 1970s. Along with his beloved wife of fifty years, he is survived by his two children: Lenny DeGeorge Jr. of Winter Garden FL and Erin Davis and her husband Ross of Alexandria VA; his four grandchildren: Michael DeGeorge and Nicholas DeGeorge of Winter Garden FL & Abby Davis and Gracie Davis of Alexandrai VA; and his brother: Albert 'Chic' DeGeorge of Milford MA. Leonard was the father of the late Renee DeGeorge who died in 2011. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place. Due to his familys concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the wellbeing of family members & friends Private Funeral Services will be held. Burial of his cremains will follow in Vernon Grove Cemetery in Milford MA. There are no visiting hours. Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Visit (www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com
) for complete obituary & condolence book.. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Why Me & Sherrys House, 1152 Pleasant Street, Worcester MA 01602; Att: the Albert DeGeorge & Renee DeGeorge Memorial Fund.