Leonard M. Robator
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard M. Robator, 95, of Holliston, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 68 years to the late Clara (Steeley) Robator. Leonard was an honest man who was an accomplished artist. He is survived by his son, David Robator of Holliston. He is predeceased by his daughter, Cheryl Robator and daughter, Cynthia Robator, who passed on April 22, 2020. Private interment will be held. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved