Leonard V. Federico, 68, of Mashpee, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Donna M. (Mele) Federico for 30 years. He was born in Milford son of the late Panfilo and Anna (Delmonte) Federico and lived in Milford and Bellingham before moving to Mashpee in 2005. He was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1968. He was a member of the Army National Guard. Mr. Federico retired from Consigli Construction in Milford where he was employed as a mason and recently was employed at Botello Lumber in Mashpee. In addition to his wife he is survived his children, Leonard M. Federico of Milford, Nicole Bourji of Milford, three step-daughters, Cynthia Bissanti of Franklin, Krysta Mucciarone of Marston Mills, Jennifer Mucciarone of Franklin, one sister, Theresa Federico of Milford, five grandchildren, Alex Bissanti, Antonio DeSousa, Gina DeSousa, Ava Bissanti, Zachary Langevin, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, John Federico and Joseph Federico. The funeral will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 9 A.M. from the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford MA. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 A.M. at the St. Mary Church, 1 Church Square Franklin Ma. The burial will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery in Franklin. The calling hours will be held Sunday from 3 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Wide Horizons for Children, 375 Totten Pond Road, Waltham, MA 02451. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 8, 2019