Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Kolenda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian A. Kolenda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian A. Kolenda Obituary
Mrs. Lillian A. (Slavin) Kolenda, died on Sunday (August 11, 2019). Lillian was born in Bellingham MA , the daughter of the late Walter and the late Lillian (Gilleney) Slavin. Lillian was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Milford. Private committal services in St. Marys Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the , P O Box #417005, Boston MA 02241. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorial funeralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now