Mrs. Lillian A. (Slavin) Kolenda, died on Sunday (August 11, 2019). Lillian was born in Bellingham MA , the daughter of the late Walter and the late Lillian (Gilleney) Slavin. Lillian was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Milford. Private committal services in St. Marys Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the , P O Box #417005, Boston MA 02241. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorial funeralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019