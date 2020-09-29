Lillian A. Petrilli, 97, of Milford passed away September 26, 2020 at the Beaumont Shilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northbridge. She was born in Milford daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (DiNardo) Petrilli and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1941. While in Milford High school she was a member of the band and orchestra. She attended South Middlesex secretarial school in Framingham and nursing school in Somerville MA. Lillian was employed for the Hodgeman Rubber Company in Framingham, Framingham Trust Company and Shawmut banks, and Gregg and Son Wood working in Framingham. She volunteered at the Milford Regional Medical Center where she was a secretary and receptionist. She was also a communicant at the Sacred Heart of Jesus church. She loved animals and birds. She enjoyed music, concerts and dancing. She enjoyed her trip to Venice and Rome Italy. Lillian is survived by her sister Colleen and her husband Frank Tieuli of Milford, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by both her sister Alma and her husband Reno Baci, and her brother Alfred Petrilli and his wife Josephine. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christina burial will be held Friday October 2, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral home 46 Water St. Milford MA. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the American Heart Association
300 5th suite 6, Waltham MA 02451 or to the Oliva Comfort Care 20 Prospect St. Milford MA 01757 Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com