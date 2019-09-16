|
Lillian M. Ferrucci, 99, of Milford died on September 11 at Countryside Healthcare of Milford. She was the wife of the late Attilio P. Ferrucci who died in 2018. She was born in South Gardiner, Maine; daughter of the late Arthur and Gladys (Rogers) Durgin. She was raised in West Gardiner and was a graduate of Gardiner High School. She moved to Massachusetts in the 1940's with the Cashman family and served as a nanny. Later on she was employed by the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale and later on at Medfield State Hospital. She also worked with her late husband in the operation of Ferrucci Egg Farm. Lillian was a long time town meeting member in Milford and served on the Democratic town committee. She sang with the "Textilers" choral group and also volunteered as a candy striper at Milford Hospital She was also a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford. Lillian is survived by a son; Michael A. Ferrucci and his wife Michelle of Milford, five grandchildren; Angela, Jennifer, Christina, Emily and Anthony M. Ferrucci, three sisters, Gloria Pratt, Dorothy Durgin and Josephine Coombs, nieces and nephews. Lillian was predeceased by her brothers, Stanley, Albert, Robert and John and her sisters, Marilyn, Muriel, Virginia and Mary. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 18th at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 7 East Main St. Milford, burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 17th from 5 to 8:00 pm in the Watson Colonial Funeral Home, 24 Congress St. Milford. Donations in Lillian's memory may be made to the Hopedale public schools, music department, in care of Anthony Beaudry, 25 Adin St. Hopedale, MA. 01747.
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 16, 2019