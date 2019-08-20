Home

Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
7 East Main Street
Milford, MA
Linda L. DeDominick Obituary
Mrs. Linda L.. (Oliveri) DeDominick, 69, of Milford MA died Saturday (August 17 , 2019) at Brigham & Womens Hospital in Boston MA after a sudden illness. She was the beloved wife of James E. DeDominick. Linda was born in Framingham MA, the daughter of the late Frank L. and the late Clara V. (DArcangelo) Oliveri. She was a graduate of Milford High School and also attended Bentley College. Linda was first employed in the accounting offices of Michael DOrio and then later was employed at Traffic Markings Company, located in Franklin MA. She retired from working for the Town of Milford at town hall as a retirement board administrator. Linda was a devoted housewife & mother, and loved to decorate her house for all occasions and also loved to cook. Along with her beloved husband of fifty years, she is survived by one son: Rob DeDominick of Milford MA; one brother: Robert Oliveri and his wife Mary of Milford MA; three nieces & nephews: Christopher, Andrea and Jeff; also her mother-in-law: Mrs. Mary DeDominick of Milford MA. Her funeral will be held Friday (August 23rd) at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. In accordance with her wishes cremation will follow. Visiting hours will be held Thursday (August 22nd) from 4pm to 8pm. Please visit (www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com) for complete obituary & condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019
