Linda M. Koplin, 78, of Franklin, died June 19 in the Beaumont Rehabilitation Facility in Northborough. She was the wife of Dr. William R. Koplin for the past 52 years. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, October 5, 1941, the daughter of the late Pasquale Fatibeno of Forgia, Italy and Mary (DelPriore) Fatibeno. Mrs. Koplin was raised in Cleveland and had lived in Franklin since 1970. Mrs. Koplin received a Bachelors Degree from Case Western Reserve University and also a Masters Degree in Library Science from Case Western Reserve University. She had worked as a Librarian for five years and then for over thirty years as the office manager of her husbands Orthodontist office. Linda enjoyed cooking, baking, yoga, going on vacations with her husband, and getting together with friends. She was an avid reader of non-fiction books. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son Derek Koplin and his wife Vicky of Plainville. She is also survived by her sisters Celia Hansen and Dona Singerman of Ohio. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Union Street Cemetery, Franklin. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 30, 2020.