|
|
Linda M. (Ford) Larson, 76, of Milford, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Oak Knoll Healthcare Center in Framingham. She was the wife of David E. Larson Sr. for 58 years. She was born in Framingham, daughter of the late George and Lillian (Maguire) Ford and her late step-father William Hamlet. She was a graduate of Holliston High School class of 1960. Mrs. Larson retired from the Medway country Manor in Medway where she was employed as a C.N.A. She loved camping when her children were young and vac- ations were spent at Misquamicut Beach in Westerly RI. In her later years she enjoyed weekly bingo games at the Franklin Elks and occasional trips to Foxwoods. Linda was also a devoted Red Sox, Patriots and WWE fan and enj- oyed spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her husband she is survived by her child- ren, Michael Larson of Mil- ford, Kimberly and her husband Thomas Patterson of Milford, two brothers, Jon Hamlet and his fiancee Cindy Ridolfi of Holliston, Mark Hamlet of CA, one sister, Susan and her husband Dennis Nickerson of Medway, three grandchildren, Nicholas Patterson, Gage Larson and Paige Trotta, two great-grandchildren, Elijah Trotta and Eliana Trotta and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son David E. Larson Jr, and her brother Matthew Hamlet. A funeral home service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 A.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water Street, Milford. The burial will follow in the Vernon Grove Cemetery on Depot St. Milford Calling hours are Thursday from 5 to 8 P.M. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 25, 2019