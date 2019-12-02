|
Linda M. (Bacchiocchi) Morcone, 71, of Milford, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 surrounded by her husband, her three sons and immediate family at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester. She was the wife of Christopher C. Morcone Jr. for 50 years. She was born in Milford daughter of the late Joseph and Eilleen (Legassey) Bacchiocchi and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1966 and also attended Quinsigamond Community College. Linda retired from Keefe Technical School in Framingham where she was employed as the director of Cafe 101 teaching special education student how to cook and serve. Linda enjoyed going to the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA with her husband. Linda and her husband had season tickets to watch both the HC Men's and Women's basketball teams play. She enjoyed Saturdays in the fall when they attended HC football games together at Fitton field. They enjoyed especially the tailgate get togethers with her husband's alumni and their families put on by the HC Alumni Club of Greater Worcester. She loved her husband dearly, her three sons and always had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren. She loved to talk and was very giving and friendly to all. She was past vice president and director of the Milford Legion Baseball Club and she loved and supported the ball players for many years. In addition to her husband she is survived by her sons, Christopher Morcone III and his wife Carol of Hopkinton, Stephen Morcone and his wife Tina of Anthem AZ, Michael Morcone of Milford, one sister Judy Wood of Newport, N.H., three grandson Dylan Morcone, Aiden Morcone and Christian Morcone. The funeral will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5 East Main St., Milford. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 2, 2019