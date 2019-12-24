|
|
Mrs. Linda M. (Sayles) Villani, 61, of Milford MA, died Monday December 23, 2019 at UMASS- Mem- orial Medical Center in Wor- cester MA after an illness. She was the beloved wife of Richard A. Villani. Linda was born the daughter of the late Donald F. Sayles and the daughter of Mary A. (Berardi) Sayles of Hopedale MA. She was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1976 and a graduate of the former St. Vincents Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1979. Linda was first employed as a registered nurse at the former St. Vincents Hospital in Worcester MA and then later at the Milford Regional Medical Center, where she worked for over twenty-five years. She also owned and operated "Knitting Pointers" located in Milford for about seven years. Along with her beloved husband of thirty-seven years, and her mother, Linda is survived by her son: Christopher Villani and his fiancee LeeAnn Parker of Watertown MA; her brother: Michael Sayles and his wife Ruth of Hopedale MA; her mother-in-law: Mrs. Marie Villani of Milford MA; her brother-in-law: Thomas Villani of Hopkinton MA; also nieces, a nephew, several aunts, uncles and cousins. Her funeral will be held Monday (December 30th) at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be held Sunday (December 29th) from 2pm to 5pm . In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Oliva Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019