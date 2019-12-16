Home

Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Franklin, MA
1929 - 2019
Lionel M. Taschereau Obituary
Lionel M. "Leo" Taschereau, 90, of Franklin, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Cedarwood Gardens Nursing Center in Franklin, following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Ann V. (Rofino) Taschereau, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage. Born July 23, 1929 in Woonsocket, RI a son of the late Alexandre J. and Lauda (Adam) Taschereau, he was a longtime resident of Franklin. He was raised and educated in Woonsocket, R.I. and worked as a welder for the General Motors Corporation, in Framingham for over 35 years. Following his retirement he worked for Shaw's Market in Franklin. A proud American, he twice served in the United States Army, he attained the rank of Private, and was assigned to Company E 39th Infantry Regiment. He was honorably discharged in June 1952. Leo enjoyed bowling, playing poker, bingo, fixing things around the house, his dogs and watching the Patriots and Red Sox. He was a member of the Franklin Son's of Italy and a past member of Franklin Lodge of Elks. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter JoAnn Bulen and her husband Mark of Franklin a sister Doris Brower of Kansas, a granddaughter Sarah A. Larsen of Bellingham and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Earl Taschereau, Yvonne Mandeville, Rita McCormack, Jeannette Negri and Lillian Clark. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Thursday, Dec. 19, at 9 a.m. from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Franklin at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Ruff Tales Rescue, 119 Drum Hill Rd. #247, Chelmsford, MA 01824. Guest book/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019
