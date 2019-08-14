|
Lisa Anne (Stravato) Bullen, 51, of Franklin died peacefully at home on August 12 , 2019 from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), more commonly know as Lou Gehrigs disease. She was the wife of Michael G. Bullen for the past 25 years. She was born in Cranston, Rhode Island, May 12,1968, the daughter of the late Paul and Rita (Degnan) Stravato. Lisa had worked part-time at the Franklin Stop and Shop for the past 17 years. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Michael, 21, Patrick, 20, and Ashley, 19 of Franklin. She is also survived by her brother Paul Stravato of Flushing, Michigan and was the sister of the late Richard Stravato. She is also survived by her two nieces and two nephews. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17 in St. Marys Church at 10 :00a.m. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-8 p.m. in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com) 131 Main St. Franklin. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Mary Beth Benison Foundation, P.O. Box 160, Holden, MA 01520.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019