Lisa Noelle Frain 52, of Framingham, MA, passed away on October 17, 2019. Born December 7, 1966 in Boston, MA, Lisa was the mother of Brian Frain Garneau and the daughter of Mary C. Frain and the late Paul J. Frain, of Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Saturday, October 26th at 1:00PM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte. 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are from 11AM to 1PM prior to service. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019