Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Frain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa N. Frain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa N. Frain Obituary
Lisa Noelle Frain 52, of Framingham, MA, passed away on October 17, 2019. Born December 7, 1966 in Boston, MA, Lisa was the mother of Brian Frain Garneau and the daughter of Mary C. Frain and the late Paul J. Frain, of Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Saturday, October 26th at 1:00PM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte. 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are from 11AM to 1PM prior to service. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now