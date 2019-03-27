Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Marys Church
Holliston, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Medway, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loraine Joie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loraine F. De Joie


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loraine F. De Joie Obituary
Loraine F. (Nolte) De Joie, 85, of Medway, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Milford Center. She was the beloved wife of Robert E. De Joie who died in 2018. Born in Boston on February 21, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Caroline (Furst) Nolte. Loraine grew up in the Mission Hill section of Boston and was a resident of Medway for the past 59 years. Primarily a homemaker, Loraine owned a residential cleaning business for many years and had also worked at the former Fernandes Supermarket in Medfield. Loraine enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by six sons, Brian Fuery and his wife Linda of Holliston, Bruce Fuery and his wife Robyn of Medway, David De Joie and his wife Cindy of Medway, Chris De Joie of Hollis, NH, Robert De Joie and his wife Jane of Ocean Isle Beach, NC and Mark De Joie and his wife Chong of Ft. Walton Beach, FL. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Justin, Steven, Suz anne, Nick, Lauren, Andrew, Brianna, Lindsey and Jason, two great-grandchildren, a brother, Herbert Nolte and his wife Jean of Needham and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Saturday, March 30 at St. Marys Church in Holliston at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now