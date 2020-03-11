|
|
Loraine T. (Ferraro) Costello, 82, of Milford, passed away Sunday March 8, 2020 at the Medway Country Manor in Medway MA. She was the wife of the late Edward Costello who passed away in 2012. She was born in Milford, daughter of the late James and Alba (Trotta) Ferraro and lived in Milford, Wareham and Dennis Port. She was a graduate of the Milford high School class of 1955. Loraine was employed as a retail clerk for many years at the C.W.T (Cherry Web and Touraine) in Natick Ma. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Kimball of Uxbridge, one sister Janice and her husband Fran Manning of Framingham, a sister-in-law, Beverly and her husband Walter Swift of Hopedale, two grandchildren, Meredith and her husband Joe Bergstrom of Milford and Michael Kimball of Milford. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. Milford. The burial will follow in the St. Marys Cemetery on Cedar St. in Milford. Calling hours will be held Monday from 4 to 6 P.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford Ma. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Earth LTD 20 Southwick St. Mendon Ma. 01756. www.earthltd.org Please visit us at www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020