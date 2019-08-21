|
Lori K. (Etlinger) Martins, 51, of Milford passed away August 16, 2019 at her home and was surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts daughter of Mary (Doherty) Dewey of Mystic, CT and the late Richard Etlinger. She was a graduate of the Ledyard High School class of 1986. Lori was a loving, caring and selfless mother, wife and sister who adored her family above all else. She loved to laugh and was always the first and hardest to roar with laughter. Baking was her passion, and never did she show up for an occasion without a cake to share. She bravely fought her battle with ovarian cancer and was always more concerned for those who loved her than for herself. She will be dearly missed by so many and remains an inspiration to her family. Lori was married to Kely V. Martins for 25 years and is survived by their children, Melanie Martins of Waltham, Lucas Martins of Worcester, and Antonio Martins of Milford one brother, Shawn Etlinger of Deep River CT, his wife Celeste and daughter Tonya Martz, sister Shannon Baker of Madison CT, her husband Bill and their five children Elizabeth, Patrick, Anna, Daniel and Mary and sister Tara Dykens of Bellingham, her husband Michael and daughters Kerry and Lindsey of Bellingham. Calling hours will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 3 to 5 P.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral 46 Water St. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019