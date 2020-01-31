|
Lorraine D. (Phaneuf) Julian, 84, of Milford, passed away January 29, 2020 at the Timothy Daniels House in Holliston. She was the wife of the late George P. Julian who passed away in 2013. She was born in Milford daughter of the late Albert and Dorothy (Spencer) Phaneuf was a lifelong Milford resident and was educated in the Milford school system. Lorraines passions were family, friends, casinos, shopping and cooking for family. She is survived by her niece Debra Blatz and Paul Castiglione, sisters-in-law, Ann Phaneuf and Connie Julian, lifelong friends, Jeanne Lampasona, Ryan Lampasona and Irma Hunt and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Robin K. Julian and two brothers, Albert J. Phaneuf and Barry A. Phaneuf. A funeral home service will be celebrated Monday February 3, 2020 at 11A.M. at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford MA. The burial will be at the convenience of the family. A calling hour will be held prior to funeral home service from 10 to 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of ones choice. Please visit us at www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 31, 2020