Mrs. Lorraine S. (Hixon) Fafard, 88, of Hopedale MA, died Tuesday (June 16, 2020) at the Milford Regional Medical Center after an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald R. Fafard, who died in 2013. Lorraine was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Charles and the late Lillian Hixon. She was a graduate of the former St. Marys High School in Milford MA. Lorraine was first employed as a young woman as a bookkeeper at the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale MA. Upon her marriage she became a devoted housewife and mother. Lorraine is survived by her three children: Ronald Fafard and his wife Laura of Hopedale MA, Shirley A. Fafard of Hopedale MA and Donna Fafard-Hurley of Bellingham MA; her son-in-law: Eric Carlson of Millville MA; her granddaughter: Ashley J. Fafard of Hopedale MA; her brother: Charles Hixon of Rochester NY; her sister-in-law: Lorraine Vitale of Hopedale MA; her brother-in-law: Howard Fafard and his wife Madlyn of Framingham MA; and several nieces & nephews. Lorraine was the mother of the late Charlene M. Carlson, who died this past March. Her funeral will be held Saturday (June 20th) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM at Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale Street, Hopedale MA. Burial will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery. A visiting hour will be held Saturday (June 20th) from 10:30am to 11:30am, prior to her Funeral Mass. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Oliva Family Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o The Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.