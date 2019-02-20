|
Louis A. 'Lou' Carlucci, 97, of Franklin, died peacefully, in his sleep, Monday, February 18, 2019 at New Pond Village in Walpole. He was the beloved husband of the late Libra ' Libb' (Evangelista) Carlucci, who died in 2007. Born May 13, 1921 in Santa Maria de Molise, Italy a son of the late Pietro and Domenica Carlucci, he was a resident of Franklin since 1938. He was raised and educated in Italy and after settling in Franklin, he worked for Kendall Mills in Walpole. During World War II, he was drafted into the United States Army in September 1942. He was a heavy mortar crewman and sharpshooter and participated in the battles of Rome-Arno, Rhineland and Central Europe. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the European-African Middle Eastern Ribbon with 4 Bronze Battle Stars with 4 Overseas Service Bars, the Good Conduct Medal w/ Clasp and the Distinguished Unit Badge. He was honorably discharged in Oct. 1945. Lou was one of the Veterans of World War II honored by the Boston Red Sox on the field at Fenway Park. He was also honored by the Town of Franklin, when he was a Grand Marshall for the 4th of July Parade. When he returned home from the war, he went back to work at Kendall Mills for the next 40 years and retired as foreman. Lou was devoted to his family, and enjoyed golfing, bocce, gardening, giving his famous tomatoes to friends and family, making wine and spending time at his home on Sandwich, Cape Cod. He was a Past President of the Quattro Eroi Lodge 1414 Sons of Italy, Franklin, a communicant of St. Marys Church, and a member of the VFW Post 3402, Franklin. Lou is survived by his children, Dora A. Brett & her husband Ken of Norfolk, Mario P. Carlucci and his wife Valerie of North Smithfield, Attn. Paul L. Carlucci and his wife Robyn of Franklin, Donald A. Carlucci and his wife Lydia of Franklin and Pamela L. Bonnell and her husband Richard of Blackstone. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren, Christina Hunchard, Maurica Powell, Adam Carlucci, Emily Cody, Haley Carlucci, Erika Ellis, Lana Schifano, Martina Carlucci, Louis Carlucci, Jesse Bonnell, Sarah Torborg, Jordan Bonnell, Hannah Bonnell and his great grandchildren, Owen & Jake Powell and Windsor & Portia Cody. He was the brother of the late Michael Carlucci, Addolorata Carlucci, and Carmina Pizzi. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Friday Feb. 22nd at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, Franklin at 10AM. Internment with military honors will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be sent to the , P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or to ones choice of charity. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019