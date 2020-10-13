Louis A. Hellmuth, 84, of Hopedale passed away October 11, 2020 at the Medway Country Manor in Medway MA. He was the husband of Elisabeth (Hufanagel) Hellmuth for 61 years. He was born in Marseille, France son of the late Andre and Marie (Zecca) Helmuth and moved to Hopedale in 1953. He was educated in the France schools. He was a Vietnam era Army veteran. He retired in 2011 from the Pneumatic Company in Quincy where he was employ as a wood pattern maker. He was previously employed at the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, coaching softball and soccer. He loved gardening and walking in the Parklands in Hopedale and summer vacations at Cape Cod. He was an Honorary Mayor of Prospect Heights and a member of the Nipmuc rod and Gun Club. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughters, Patricia Cheschi of New London CT, Karen Hellmuth of Hopedale, one brother Andre Hellmuth of Marsielle France, one sister Marie Rose Sannicandro of Milford and one grandson Justin Cheschi of Northborough. There are no calling hours. The funeral and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral home 46 Water St. Milford MA. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store