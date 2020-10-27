1/
Louis A. Lancisi Jr.
Louis A. Lancisi Jr., 91, of Milford passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare-Milford Center. He was the husband of the late Joan M. (Lavigne) Lancisi who passed away in May of 2020. He was born in Milford son of the late Louis Lancisi Sr. and Stella (Chapdelaine) Lancisi and lived in Milford and also lived in Ocala FL until 2005 where they enjoyed life. He was a graduate of the St. Marys High school class of 1946. He was a Korean War Army Veteran. Louis worked for Caseys Hardware, Fortins Appliance, Larrys Package Store and HO Penn and he also loved woodworking. He is survived by his children, Paula and her husband Paul DiVitto of Milford, Kenneth Lancisi and his wife Nel of Phoenix AZ, Carol and her husband Wayne Tomaso of Milford, Mark Lancisi and his wife Michelle of Milford, one brother Kenneth J. Lancisi of Riverside RI, and his niece Jeanne and her husband John Rowe of Chicago and FL, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and many other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Donna Croteau, and his sister Hazel Valente. The family would like to thank the staff at Genesis and Magnolia Heights. The funeral service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St. Milford MA Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com

Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
