Mr. Louis J. Cheschi Jr., 74, of Milford, MA, died Friday night (January 24, 2020) at the Milford Regional Medical Center after an illness. He was the beloved husband of Linda A. (Mele) Cheschi. Lou was born in Milford, MA, the son of the late Louis J. and the late Genevieve P. (Ghelli) Cheschi Sr. He attended Milford public schools and was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1963. Following a tour of duty in the US Marine Corps Louis began his long career of working in both the restaurant and construction industry. He initially was employed through the Carpenters Union Local #7 and was also involved in the management of numerous restaurants in the Milford area. He later fulfilled his dream by owning and operating Cafe Sorrento, located in Milford, for the past twenty years. Lou was happiest spending time on the water in his boat "PortoVino". But his favorite past time was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Along with his beloved wife of twenty-five years, he is survived by his children: David Cheschi of Milford, MA, Robert Cheschi and his wife Nicole of Milford, MA, Holly, wife of Kenneth Kingkade of Milford, MA, Heather Carlucci of Franklin, MA, Jeffrey Swahn and his wife Nichole of Franklin, MA; 14 grandcildren; 2 great-grandchildren; also his two sisters: Eva Stanley of Baltimore, MD and Darlene Stanford of Harwich, MA and several nieces amd nephews. Lou was the father of the late Steven E. Cheschi of Milford, MA who died on January 18th; the brother of the late Anthony Cheschi; the father-in-law of the late John Michael "Jamike" Carlucci of Franklin, MA and the brother-in-law of the late Arthur Stanley of Batimore, MD. His funeral will be held Friday, January 31st. at 9 am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (Upper Church), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be Thursday, January 30th from 3 pm to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 27, 2020