Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Medway Community Church
Medway, MA
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Church of the Cape
Cape Porpoise, MA
Louis Samia Obituary
Louis Gerald "Jerry'" Samia, 80 of Wells, Maine formerly of Bellingham, MA, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital after a fall. Calling hours will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12 - 2 p.m. in the Medway Community Church, Medway, funeral service to follow. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2 p.m., in the Church of the Cape, Cape Porpoise, ME. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, Medway, MA. www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020
