|
|
Louise R. (Page) Kennedy, 71, of Del Ray Beach, FL, beloved companion of Lonzie Owens, passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 19, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on July 11, 1947 in Montreal, Canada, daughter of the late Arthur and Blandine (Clemente) Page. Louise lived most of her life in Franklin, MA only recently dividing her time between Maine and Florida. Louise loved cooking, entertaining, knitting, travel, and spending time with her family. She devoted many hours of her time volunteering for The Purrfect Cat shelter in Medway, MA. Besides her companion Lonzie, Louise is survived by her daughters Alison and Paul Scarcella of CT and Christina and Scott Sanfason of MA; her sisters, France Medicoff and Ginette Page; her beloved grandchildren, Emily, Charlotte, Thomas, Natalie, and Paige; as well as her niece Dina Medicoff. At the familys request, services will be private.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019